Lerrone Richards signs multi-fight promotional deal with Eddie Hearn's Matchroom Boxing

Lerrone Richards has linked up with promoter Eddie Hearn

Lerrone Richards has signed a multi-fight promotional deal with Eddie Hearn's Matchroom Boxing.

The former British and Commonwealth super-middleweight champion turned professional in 2013 following an impressive stint in the amateurs where he won the renowned ABA Golden Gloves Championships at the age of 14, before winning the Golden Belt at the ABA National Novice Championships.

Trained by Dave Coldwell and managed by S-JAM Boxing, 28-year-old Richards widely outpointed Tommy Langford to claim the Commonwealth and WBO international titles in April 2019 before decisioning Birmingham's Lennox Clarke to add the vacant British title to his growing collection in November 2019.

Richards has already claimed British and Commonwealth titles

Ranked in the top 15 with the WBO, 'Sniper The Boss' believes that he is ready to push on towards European and world level after cleaning up at the 168lbs domestic scene, and the slick 5ft 11in Londoner will look to follow in the footsteps of his new stablemates Callum Smith and Billy Joe Saunders.

"I'm happy, elated and excited," said Richards. "I just can't wait to get going and I'm really looking forward to the plans ahead.

"I wanted a fresh start now that I'm top of the domestic tree. You look at Matchroom and they've got all of the top boys and I want to be part of this, and I want to be involved in big fights in the future.

I'm ranked in the top 15 in the world with the WBO. There are other governing bodies as well, that I would like to get highly ranked in to chase these champions. Lerrone Richards

"My short-term goal is to get out as soon as possible and showcase my skills. Then I want to conquer Europe. After I've done that, I want those world titles and those big fights.

"I'm ranked in the top 15 in the world with the WBO. There are other governing bodies as well, that I would like to get highly ranked in to chase these champions.

"The time I've had out of the ring, and the time I've had with Dave, we've used that wisely and you'll see a far more improved fighter in my next fight. I feel like now I'm working with Eddie Hearn, I'll get the right promotion and I'll be able to build my profile."

We welcome him to the big league and we will deliver all our promises to help him realise his dreams. Eddie Hearn

"I'm delighted to welcome Lerrone to the team," said promoter Eddie Hearn. "I remember watching him when he turned pro, he was a real talent and now he is ready to explode onto the world stage.

"We welcome him to the big league and we will deliver all our promises to help him realise his dreams."

Sam Jones and Adam Morallee of S-JAM Boxing said: "Lerrone is a world-class athlete who is ready to compete at the world level. We are grateful to everyone who has helped Lerrone get to where he is now.

"The opportunity to join Matchroom is a great one for Lerrone - they have most of the 168lb world level fighters and we have no doubt Lerrone will join the other great British super-middleweight champions who have gone on to become world champions."

Watch Conor Benn vs Sebastian Formella on Saturday, from 7pm on Sky Sports.