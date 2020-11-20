Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury? Eddie Hearn tells Fury to ‘go straight into’ undisputed title mega-fight

4:03 Joshua tells Fury: I'm serious about WBC belt Joshua tells Fury: I'm serious about WBC belt

Tyson Fury has been told by promoter Eddie Hearn not to take “a small fight” and to take on Anthony Joshua as his next opponent in 2021.

IBF, WBA and WBO champion Joshua and WBC title holder Fury had agreed financial terms to two fights next year to crown an undisputed heavyweight champion.

Joshua must first come through his defence against Kubrat Pulev on December 12, live on Sky Sports Box Office, where Hearn is expecting him to "absolutely destroy" his challenger.

Fury's plans are less clear - he turned his back on a trilogy fight with Deontay Wilder in order to take on a UK homecoming fight on December 5 which has now fallen through, and is now in a mediation process after Wilder broke his silence to demand they meet again.

Asked if Joshua vs Fury is still likely to take place in 2021, Hearn told Sky Sports: "Listen, it's completely over to them.

"We have the dynamics of the deal in place.

"I don't want to hear [from] Fury: 'No, I'm thinking about fighting in March or April.'

"Why? Just go straight into the AJ fight.

"It's going to be the same timeframe.

Fury wants to fight AJ, unquestionably, and AJ wants to fight Fury. Eddie Hearn on Joshua vs Fury

"[Fury] boxed in February. It's not like he's been out and he didn't box in 2020.

"Listen, Fury doesn't want to take a small fight. They couldn't even get the money together to give him a fight in December, so let's give him plenty of money. Let's give him the biggest fight.

"Fury wants to fight AJ, unquestionably, and AJ wants to fight Fury.

"It's no conversation to be had until AJ's hand is raised on December 12.

"Once that is made, let's get it on. Let's give everyone the fight they want and deserve."

Joshua previously told Sky Sports: "It's always been my wish.

"Not just the WBC but competing with the toughest challenges that the heavyweight division has to offer.

"When the time is right, the opportunity will present itself.

"When the WBC talk comes around? Hopefully people understand that: 'Joshua is serious'. Which I am."

Kubrat Pulev has beaten Derek Chisora and Hughie Fury

However, there is no talk of a fight with Fury in Joshua's Sheffield training camp as he prepares to take on Pulev.

Hearn said about looking too far ahead: "One; I wouldn't do it, and two; if I did, he would tell me to be quiet, because we know on June 1, in 2019, the world got tipped on its head at Madison Square Garden when he lost to Andy Ruiz Jr and all everyone was talking about was 'how do we get the Wilder fight, how do we get the Wilder fight? Keep trying to get the Wilder fight!'

"Before you know it in this game, especially in that division, everything can tip on its head.

"It did do against Ruiz Jr. He was still focused on Ruiz Jr, but everyone was thinking about the bigger picture.

"Not one person in the camp is talking about Fury.

"I just know that if he deals with Pulev, the only fight, the only job that I've got is to make that fight with Fury immediately.

"He wants that fight badly, but he also knows he's fighting one of the best heavyweights in the world against Pulev. Great amateur experience, only one defeat as a pro against Wladimir Klitschko. He's beaten people consistently over the years.

"He's dangerous, he's tough, he's durable, but honestly from what I've been seen from Anthony Joshua, I really believe you're going to get one hell of a performance on December 12."