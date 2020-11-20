Joshua vs Pulev: Kieron Conway faces Souleymane Cissokho in a super-welterweight showdown on December 12 bill

Kieron Conway targets a career-best win on December 12

Kieron Conway faces Olympic bronze medallist Souleymane Cissokho in a super-welterweight showdown on the Anthony Joshua-Kubrat Pulev bill.

The Northampton fighter sealed a dominant points win over Navid Mansouri in the summer, but now must overcome Cissokho, an undefeated Frenchman with seven knockouts in 11 victories.

After claiming the WBA intercontinental title at Fight Camp, Conway has vowed to produce a career-best win on the undercard for Joshua's unified world heavyweight title defence against Pulev on December 12, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

After this fight I'd expect more big fights and for people to not overlook me anymore. Kieron Conway

"I'm looking forward to this fight massively," said Conway. "It's another big fight for me, another big challenge and another big win.

"Being on this show is huge. There's going to be massive viewing figures and I'm excited to be part of the whole thing.

"I know Cissokho was a very good amateur, and I know he's skilful but I'm looking forward to showcasing my own skills and showing more of what I'm about.

"He hasn't fought for a while, so it could be an advantage for me. Being out the ring for a year does nobody any favours but we will see on fight night, either way I'm looking to dominate.

"After this fight I'd expect more big fights and for people to not overlook me anymore."

"I'm very excited to get back in the ring as part of a huge card on December 12," said Cissokho, who is signed to Joshua's 258 MGT and Matchroom Boxing.

"It has been a difficult year for everyone and I am itching to fight. I can't wait to put on a show and showcase my skills in the UK for the first time. It's a dream come true to be able to perform for the British public.

Lawrence Okolie also targets a world title on the Joshua bill

"Thank you to my team at 258 Management and Matchroom for working to get me this opportunity. Training camp has been tough but I am ready to go, one hundred per cent."

On a huge night of action, Lawrence Okolie takes on Krzysztof Glowacki for the vacant WBO cruiserweight title.

Hughie Fury also returns against Poland's Mariusz Wach and Martin Bakole battles Sergey Kuzmin for the vacant WBC international heavyweight title.