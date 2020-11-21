Benn vs Formella: Alen Babic blasts out Tom Little to reinforce his savage reputation

Alen Babic stopped Tom Little in the third round

Alen Babic toppled Tom Little twice in another brutal knockout win as the Croatian contender continued the blistering start to his heavyweight career.

Babic brought up his sixth straight stoppage as he overwhelmed Little with relentless aggression in the third round at The SSE Arena, Wembley.

Hammering in hooks, 'The Savage' hunted another early stoppage from the opening bell, and Little attempted to answer with sharp counters.

Babic's relentless aggression was too much for Little

Babic came charging out in the second round, swinging in spiteful shots as Little roared his defiance, but the Hatfield man's resistance was broken in the third.

Little wilted to the canvas after a ferocious cluster of punches, and Babic sensed the end was near, unloading another powerful barrage that dropped his opponent by the ropes, prompting the referee to wave it off.

Jez Smith claimed every round in a points win over Ben Ridings

Earlier in the evening, Jez Smith sealed a shutout points win to end the unbeaten record of middleweight rival Ben Ridings.

The superior experience of Smith showed from the opening bell as he outworked the rugged Ridings to earn a 60-54 verdict after six rounds from referee Robert Williams.

Liam Davies secured the English bantamweight belt with a stylish stoppage victory over Sean Cairns.

Liam Davies halted Sean Cairns to claim the vacant English title

The undefeated 24-year-old caught Cairns regularly with straight right hands, forcing the Liverpudlian's corner to call a halt.