Benn vs Formella: Fabio Wardley produces stunning one-punch KO win over Richard Lartey

Fabio Wardley produced a destructive early win over Richard Lartey

Fabio Wardley produced a stunning one-punch knockout of Richard Lartey to further enhance his status as one of Britain's hottest heavyweight contenders.

The unbeaten 25-year-old was testing himself at a higher level after winning the English title in the summer and he dramatically stopped Lartey, even quicker than current British champion Daniel Dubois.

Pushing out a stiff jab, Wardley probed for openings in the high guard of Lartey, who responded with a clubbing right hand in the opening round.

But Wardley exploded into action in the second, whipping in a left hand before a short, sharp right hook sent Lartey crashing to the canvas.

Lartey was dramatically stopped in the second round

Referee Victor Loughlin was quick to wave it off, with the Ghanaian badly dazed on the canvas, and Lartey received a lengthy medical examination before Wardley could celebrate the 10th win of his career, which came two rounds earlier than Dubois.

"I'm really happy with the finish," Wardley told Sky Sports. "That knockout answered questions about whether I have one-punch power.

"I'm moving at a good pace, 10 fights in now. He was a good challenge and I passed that pretty easily, but I don't want to get too carried away with myself."