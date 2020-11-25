Tyson vs Jones Jr: Hasim Rahman Jr replaces YouTuber Viddal Riley on undercard for exhibition bout

Mike Tyson faces Roy Jones Jr in an exhibition bout this weekend

Hasim Rahman Jr issued a challenge to YouTuber Viddal Riley last month but has now stepped in as a late replacement for his British rival on Mike Tyson's undercard.

Riley has withdrawn with an injury, just days ahead of his clash with a former UFC fighter Rashad Coulter on the same bill as Tyson's exhibition bout with Roy Jones Jr this Saturday.

But Rahman Jr, the unbeaten son of the former world heavyweight champion, has relished the opportunity to replace Riley.

Viddal Riley had trained KSI for last year's rematch with Logan Paul

"If it was one days' notice I would have took it," Rahman Jr told Sky Sports. "It's crazy. I've actually never seen Mike Tyson fight live in person, so I'm looking forward to it.

"I feel extremely blessed to be opening up a card of this magnitude. This is an amazing experience. This is just a catapult to me being a world champion and me getting my name out there and getting my skills showcased for the world to see.

"It's crazy how the universe works. We were just talking about that [Viddal Riley rivalry] and now I'm replacing him to fight the guy that he was supposed to fight.

"I have nothing but respect for my opponent and he still wants to fight Viddal. But I think I'm going to be catapulted onto another level after this, so they're going to be chasing me after this one."

The 29-year-old has racked up nine professional victories, including four knockouts, and had previously sparred with social media star Jake Paul, who was preparing for his fight with former NBA player Nate Robinson on the Tyson-Jones Jr bill.

Rahman Jr said: "Jake Paul is going to show that my prediction is right - that he's going to get Nate Robinson out of there. I know he wishes the best for me, just like I wish the best for him. Being on the same card is only fitting.

"Mr Coulter has a lot of heart. He's a UFC competitor, so anybody that steps into that cage has a massive heart. I think that his game plan doesn't change. He is still facing someone that has better boxing skills than him, so he's going to come to try to knock those boxing skills out of the window."

Rahman Jr insists "absolutely, I'll fight anybody," when asked about the Riley fight, but does voice his respect for the Londoner, who is also undefeated in four fights.

"I have done some more research on Viddal and he is a high-class boxer. I think he has great boxing skills.

"He's competed at a high level in the amateurs, so I won't say that it wouldn't have been a great display of boxing.

"I just believe that I'm the best fighter in the world, so of course I think that my performance is going to be better. We just have to wait and see on Saturday night."