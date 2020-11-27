Florian Marku: Albanian welterweight signs with Eddie Hearn's Matchroom Boxing

Florian Marku has teamed up with promoter Eddie Hearn

Albanian welterweight Florian Marku has signed a multi-fight promotional deal with Eddie Hearn's Matchroom Boxing.

The unbeaten 28-year-old, who is trained by Don Charles and managed by S-JAM Boxing, has been calling out his UK rivals with Conor Benn and Chris Kongo sitting at the top of his hit list.

Marku made short work of Muma Mweemba last month, flooring the Sheffield-based fighter three times during a whirlwind victory in the first round.

"I am very excited to join Eddie Hearn and Matchroom Boxing," said Marku. "This is where the big boys play, and I will show I am the most dangerous welterweight in the country. The Albanian King is coming."

"I'm delighted to welcome Florian to the team," said Matchroom Sport Managing Director Eddie Hearn. "He has an astonishing and loyal fan base that is one of the most fanatical I have seen in boxing and a fan-friendly style that is going to light up arenas and front rooms all over the country.

"I'm looking forward to plenty of fun with Florian and S-JAM, stay tuned for some exciting announcements."

Sam Jones of S-JAM Boxing said: "Myself and Adam Morallee are delighted to be teaming up with Matchroom Boxing again.

"We believe Florian can become world champion and we know Eddie and Matchroom are the ones to deliver it for him. We are looking forward to some huge nights ahead."