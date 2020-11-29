Daniel Dubois: British heavyweight sustains fractured eye socket in loss to Joe Joyce

Daniel Dubois' left eye was badly damaged

Dainel Dubois suffered a fractured eye socket in his stoppage defeat against Joe Joyce, promoter Frank Warren has confirmed.

British heavyweight Dubois sank to a knee following a jab from compatriot Joyce in the 10th round of their clash on Saturday.

When Dubois rose to his feet, the referee immediately called the bout off and the prognosis is that he has sustained a fractured orbital bone and nerve damage.

Daniel Dubois will be back.



He is still only 23 and has a huge and successful career ahead of him. He took a risk, and this time it didn’t come off.



Full credit for fighting his heart out as long as he did with a fractured orbital bone and nerve damage around his eye #DDD pic.twitter.com/cJBubYanz1 — Frank Warren (@frankwarren_tv) November 29, 2020

"Daniel Dubois will be back," Warren wrote on Twitter. "He is still only 23 and has a huge and successful career ahead of him. He took a risk, and this time it didn't come off.

"Full credit for fighting his heart out as long as he did with a fractured orbital bone and nerve damage around his eye."

Joe Joyce stopped Dubois in a battle between unbeaten heavyweights

It was the experience of Olympic silver medallist Joyce that ultimately overpowered 23-year-old Dubois, after their fight which had the British, European and Commonwealth titles at stake.

Dubois had previously registered an impressive 14 knockouts in 15 victories but he was kept at bay by Joyce and eventually wilted.

Joyce's experience proved pivotal on the night

Underdog Joyce, 12 years Dubois' senior at 35, is now unbeaten in 12 with 11 stoppages.

Joyce went home with the British, European and Commonwealth titles but, more crucially, boosted his world title ambitions.

Dubois had been ranked at No 2 with WBO, the governing body that recognises Oleksandr Usyk as the mandatory challenger to the belt held by Anthony Joshua.

Joshua will defend his IBF, WBA and WBO titles against Kubrat Pulev on December 12, live on Sky Sports Box Office.