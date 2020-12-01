LISTEN: Toe 2 Toe podcast with Jamie Moore and Barry Jones
Did Daniel Dubois quit? Did Mike Tyson harm himself by returning to the ring? What is the future of YouTuber boxing? Can Martin Murray shock Billy Joe Saunders on Friday night, live on Sky Sports
Last Updated: 01/12/20 8:33am
Jamie Moore joins Barry Jones and Andy Scott on this week's episode to discuss boxing's big topics - the "quit" debate, Mike Tyson, YouTubers plus more.
The podcast includes:
- Barry says whatever Dubois decided is fine as long as he can live with it
- Jamie questions the damage Tyson and Jones Jr did to themselves in their exhibition
- "YouTube" or celeb fights needs much stricter matchmaking
- Jamie hits back at critics writing off Martin Murray
- Barry says Pulev is not a "sexy" name but still a real threat to AJ