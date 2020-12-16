Canelo vs Smith: Chris Eubank Jr on Callum Smith's chances against Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez

Chris Eubank Jr believes the "weaknesses" exposed in Callum Smith’s last fight will see him slip to a one-sided defeat against Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez.

Undefeated Smith and Canelo will contest the WBA and WBC super-middleweight titles in Texas on Saturday night, an opportunity to claim an all-time great overseas win for a Brit.

But rival Eubank Jr told Sky Sports: "It will be a dominant performance from Canelo.

"After watching Smith against John Ryder, that exposed a lot of weaknesses in his game.

"Canelo is a better, more advanced version of Ryder.

"Smith will have a lot of trouble in this fight. I don't see him being effective.

"But he does have heavy hands so that would be the only way he has success - but Canelo has a good chin.

"Smith is a legitimate world champion so is the right fight for Canelo."

Liverpool's Smith enjoyed a career-best win to claim his WBA title in the World Boxing Super Series final against George Groves, who had beaten Eubank Jr in the semi-final.

Eubank Jr has since beaten James DeGale, won his US debut and is chasing another chance at a world title.

"Canelo holds the full WBA middleweight title and I am the WBA interim champion and No 1 contender for his belt," Eubank Jr said.

"He is the man that I am looking at.

"I want to fight him and I'll continue to say it until he fights me or he gives up that belt.

"At some point, he has to get in the ring with me or give up that belt.

"No 1 is Canelo, No 2 is Gennadiy Golovkin and No 3 is Jermall Charlo.

"They all have middleweight titles.

"The Golovkin fight was supposed to happen years ago and I've always regretted that and wanted to make it right.

"Charlo is also an interesting fight which fans would want to see.

"I'm gunning for anyone with a world title."