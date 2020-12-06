Floyd Mayweather to fight YouTuber Logan Paul in exhibition fight on February 20

Floyd Mayweather has announced he will fight YouTuber Logan Paul in an exhibition bout on February 20.

Mayweather is officially retired after a 50-0 boxing career but he will face Paul - who lost his professional debut to fellow internet sensation KSI last year - in 2021.

Mayweather was briefly tempted out of retirement to beat MMA fighter Conor McGregor in 2017 and also took part in an exhibition bout with kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa in Tokyo at the end of 2018.

It had previously been suggested on social media that a fight with Logan was a 'done deal' but it has only just been confirmed by the 43-year-old.

Mayweather posted brief details of the fight to his Instagram account.

Paul's previous defeat to YouTube rival KSI came in a split-decision in the six-round bout at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

Logan Paul (right) lost to fellow YouTuber KSI in November 2019

Reacting to the news that Logan Paul will take on Mayweather, KSI simply tweeted "Fair play Logan Paul."