Joshua vs Pulev: Book and watch the repeat of Anthony Joshua's world heavyweight title fight against Kubrat Pulev

Anthony Joshua faced Kubrat Pulev in a world heavyweight title fight

Anthony Joshua's world heavyweight titles were at stake against Kubrat Pulev - and you can book and watch the repeat on Sky Sports Box Office.

Britain's WBA, IBF and WBA title holder took on Pulev, his IBF mandatory challenger, at The SSE Arena in Wembley, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

On the Joshua vs Pulev undercard, Lawrence Okolie risked his world title ambitions in a cruiserweight clash against Nikodem Jezewski.

Lawrence Okolie also returned to action on the Joshua vs Pulev bill

Sky customers: Buy Joshua vs Pulev repeats

Non-Sky customers: Buy Joshua vs Pulev repeats

Hughie Fury continued his pursuit of another world heavyweight title fight with a crucial clash versus Mariusz Wach.

Martin Bakole also battled Russian rival Sergey Kuzmin for the WBC heavyweight belt.

Hughie Fury also featured on the undercard at The SSE Arena

And Kieron Conway, a rising super-welterweight contender, had a must-win fight against Macaulay McGowan.

London-based Albanian Florian Marku started the live coverage with a welterweight bout against Jamie Stewart.

Watch Joshua vs Pulev repeats on Sunday at 9am and 4pm. Book it via your Sky remote or book it online here. Even if you aren't a Sky TV subscriber, you can book and watch it here.