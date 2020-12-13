Anthony Joshua welcomes Tyson Fury fight as promoter Eddie Hearn vows to finalise undisputed clash

4:05 Anthony Joshua says he wants to face whoever has the WBC belt and if it's Tyson Fury then so be it! Anthony Joshua says he wants to face whoever has the WBC belt and if it's Tyson Fury then so be it!

Anthony Joshua reiterated his desire to face Tyson Fury, with promoter Eddie Hearn eager to finalise an undisputed world heavyweight title fight in 2021.

Joshua retained his WBA, IBF and WBO belts with a ninth round knockout win over Kubrat Pulev at The SSE Arena in Wembley on Saturday, which kept him on course for a blockbuster battle with WBC champion Fury.

The British rivals have agreed terms in principle for a massive clash next year, and Joshua welcomed the opportunity to finally share the ring with Fury.

Joshua inflicted a crushing knockout on Pulev in the ninth round

He told Sky Sports: "I started this game in 2013. I've been chasing all the belts. I've been dealing with mandatories.

"Of course I want the challenge. It's not about the opponent, it's about the legacy and the belt. Whoever has got the belt, I would love to compete with them. If that is Tyson Fury, let it be Tyson Fury. It's no big deal.

"It's one fight at a time, picking them off one by one. That's all it's about for me. I've got to stay focused."

Matchroom Boxing boss Hearn has been holding talks with Bob Arum, Fury's US promoter, and is determined to negotiate terms between both world champions.

Promoter Eddie Hearn vowed to deliver a Joshua vs Fury fight

"There's been a lot of talk," Hearn told Sky Sports. "As he said, it's less talk, more action. Since he came into the office, he wanted to be the undisputed champion of the world.

"We're going to be friendly, we're going to be nice. We know what we have to do. Starting from tomorrow, we make the Tyson Fury fight straight away.

"It's the only fight to be made in boxing. It's the biggest fight in boxing. It's the biggest fight in British boxing history.

"I know he [Joshua] wants it. He is the best heavyweight in the world, I promise you. He'll break him down, he'll knock him out, but for me, less talk, more action.

"We know what we want to do. It's about legacy and we will get it done."