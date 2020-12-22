Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury winner could fight Joe Joyce for all the world heavyweight titles, says Sam Jones

Joe Joyce is eager to face either Anthony Joshua or Tyson Fury

Joe Joyce plans to claim a belt which would put him at the front of the queue to fight the winner of Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury, his manager Sam Jones says.

IBF, WBA and WBO champion Joshua and WBC title holder Fury are in talks to agree a fight in 2021 to decide the division's No 1.

Joyce is hoping the WBO belt is vacated and he can pick it up by beating Oleksandr Usyk before then entering a fight with Joshua or Fury that would have every title at stake.

His manager Jones told Sky Sports: "Joe would fight the winner, why not?

"Joe has been on the Team GB squad, he's an Olympic silver medallist.

"We want the biggest fights. If you're not boxing to fight the best, then what's the point?

"Joe has said it would be an honour to share the ring with Joshua or Fury. Whichever fight presents itself.

"We were called delusional when we said that we would beat Dubois. People said: 'Dubois will win in one round'.

"But we got through and I believe he would beat Usyk as well."

The WBO are insistent that the belt held by Joshua must be defended against mandatory challenger Usyk, who is also adamant that he wants his opportunity.

This potential pitfall to agreeing Joshua vs Fury could be avoided if the belt was vacated.

Usyk and Joyce are the top two ranked WBO contenders who would then contest the vacant belt.

Joyce rose into his lofty position by inflicting a stoppage defeat on Daniel Dubois in a battle of unbeaten British heavyweights.

"Joe wants big fights, he deserves it because he's on that level now," said Jones. "He's ranked No 5 with the WBC and No 2 with the WBO.

"Joe is on the verge of a world title shot. We think, and he thinks, that he is good enough to win a world title.

"He gets stick for being slow but he has proven the doubters wrong - he has won two Commonwealth belts, WBC silver, WBO intercontinental, WBA international, British, European titles.

"He has won everything except a world title in just 12 fights.

"Look at his list of opponents - he has boxed just one opponent who had a losing record.

"Hopefully the WBO gets vacated, Joe fights Usyk then who knows? 2022, Joe against AJ or Fury."

Joyce and Usyk have shared the ring already

"He was very fast and agile, and levels above me in terms of skill," Joyce remembered about their meeting as amateurs which Usyk won.

"Being a light, agile southpaw, he has a lot of footwork. He caught me clean with shots that had a sting but they weren't heavy enough for me to worry. At that time, I tried to take one to land two."

His manager Jones added: "Usyk won but if you watch the fight, Joe was always in it. Joe was raw and inexperienced at the time, and Usyk had too much know-how.

Usyk beat Joyce in an amateur bout

"Joe had never sparred a southpaw in his life before fighting Usyk!

"Joe is a lot bigger than [Usyk's most recent opponent] Derek Chisora and throws a lot more punches.

"Joe would be written off again and would go into this fight as a big underdog again but we are very confident he could topple Usyk.

"Usyk is a genius, I love watching him, he is arguably the greatest cruiserweight of all time. But against the real big boys, he will come unstuck.

"And Joe is a real big boy, and Usyk will come unstuck."