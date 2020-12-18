Gamal Yafai claims European super-bantamweight belt with points win over Luca Rigoldi in Milan

Gamal Yafai is the new European super-bantamweight champion

Gamal Yafai rejuvenated his career by claiming the European super-bantamweight title with a unanimous decision victory over Luca Rigoldi in Milan.

The Birmingham fighter has been absent from the ring for over a year, but still managed to stage a late assault to seal an impressive victory over Rigoldi with scores of 119-109, 116-112, 116-112.

Yafai had been hampered by a torn bicep, which had restricted him to just one victory since September 2018, although he can now pursue more major title fights.

On the undercard, Maiva Hamadouche defended her IBF super-featherweight title with an eighth-round stoppage of Nina Pavlovic to stay on course for a potential unification clash with WBC champion Terri Harper.

Maiva Hamadouche defended her IBF super-featherweight title

Promoter Christian Cherchi had told Sky Sports: "We signed Hamadouche with Matchroom. We co-promote her together.

"Terri broke her hand, so I don't know when she will be available.

"Absolutely the goal for Maiva is to get her a unification fight."

Harper had to undergo hand surgery after she halted Katharina Thanderz to defend her WBC belt last month.