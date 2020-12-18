Luis Ortiz has accepted a verbal challenge from Dillian Whyte for a heavyweight showdown next year

Luis Ortiz heard that Dillian Whyte was 'calling his name' and accepts the challenge for a heavyweight showdown, says the Cuban heavyweight's manager Jay Jimenez.

The Brixton man has declared his interest in a fight against Ortiz while he waits for a rescheduled rematch with Alexander Povetkin, who pulled out of a date in November after testing positive for Covid-19.

Promoter Eddie Hearn plans to "reach out" to a four-man shortlist of alternative opponents, which includes Ortiz, Deontay Wilder, Andy Ruiz Jr and Derek Chisora.

Asked about Ortiz's availability, Jimenez told Sky Sports: "Ortiz heard those rumours.

"I guess Dillian was calling his name and other names, and he reached to me and asked me, 'Look, if that's true, I would like to step in the ring with him. That would be a great fight.'

"I told him that I would find out. I think yeah, that would be a great fight.

"Luis Ortiz would love to take that fight. I say January, February [Ortiz could be ready]."

Speaking on this week's Ringside Toe 2 Toe podcast, Whyte said: "Even now, Povetkin keeps delaying it, saying he's sick. I'm like, 'Okay, that's fine, I want you to be at your best when I fight you'.

"Have as much time as you want, let me fight Luis Ortiz in February, and then I'll fight you later in the year."

Whyte had floored Povetkin twice before suffering a shock knockout in August and still plans to avenge that loss.

But Ortiz would be willing to travel to Britain for a clash between two rival contenders who are highly ranked by the WBC.

"I know Dillian Whyte had that unfortunate loss and he was winning the fight, he got careless, and he got caught, but that's the heavyweights," said Jimenez.

"That's the heavyweight division. You can't afford any slippage.

"If that's possible, yes we'll go wherever the money is at. That would be a big fight."