Anthony Joshua tells Tyson Fury he is ready for two massive heavyweight fights next year

Anthony Joshua has announced "I'm ready" in response to doubts from Tyson Fury as talks continue about two huge fights with his British heavyweight rival in 2021.

WBC champion Fury has recently questioned why Joshua did not initially call him out, in the aftermath of a knockout victory over Kubrat Pulev earlier this month.

But Joshua insists he remains determined to put his WBA, IBF and WBO belts on the line against Fury in a massive undisputed world title fight next year.

Asked about a potential stumbling block, Joshua told Sky Sports News: "Whether he really wants it or not. I'm keen.

"I basically said, 'If Tyson Fury is the man with the belts, Tyson Fury is the man I want.' That basically says, 'I'll fight anyone who has that belt, there's no problem with the person.' I just want to go for the undisputed championship. That's what I was trying to say that night.

"He took it how he wanted to take it. I've never turned away from a fight. I've never announced a fight and not showed up. I've fought six to seven champions, in my short career. Tyson Fury is another one of them.

"There's no reason as to why I see him any different to any other. If Tyson Fury is down, I'm ready, I'm keen. I've got four of the major belts, he's got one. I'll take that one from him."

Joshua plans to face Fury twice next year and has suggested that a date in June is more likely for the first fight.

"I'm speaking to my management team, and I'm ready. I'm keen, I've got past my mandatory. Right now, I'm about less talk, more action.

"But the ultimate thing coming from me, I'm ready. The next fight, I want Tyson Fury, the next fight I want the WBC champion, the next fight I want to be for the undisputed championship of the world.

"That being said, they are in conversations now - my management team, my promotional outfit - of the best way to put a package together that can lead us into 2021 and hopefully the pandemic will be done and we can bring someone unity, a good energy to Britain, if we can announce this fight."