LISTEN: Toe 2 Toe podcast featuring Neil Marsh and Pat Barrett
Last Updated: 07/01/21 9:07am
David Avanesyan is ready to ruin Josh Kelly's unbeaten record, according to manager Neil Marsh, while trainer Pat Barrett discusses the rise of Lyndon Arthur.
The podcast includes:
- Neil Marsh insists David Avanesyan will play the waiting game as they know he beats Josh Kelly
- Pat Barrett says he's not concerned by any of Lyndon Arthur's light heavy rivals
- Gary Logan believes Canelo will have too much for Billy Joe Saunders
- Gary also feels Ryan Garcia's power could shock most lightweights