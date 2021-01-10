Chris Eubank Jr signs promotional deal with Sauerland

Watch this forgotten KO from Eubank Jr's early career Watch this forgotten KO from Eubank Jr's early career

Chris Eubank Jr has signed a promotional deal to link up with Sauerland as he bids to win a middleweight world title.

Currently based in the United States where he is trained by boxing legend Roy Jones Jr, the WBA interim champion Eubank Jr is targeting the world champions.

"I'm thrilled to have signed a promotional deal with Team Sauerland," said Eubank Jr.

"I look forward to working with such a historic stable that has created so many legends in the sport over so many years.

"I look forward to the big fights that I crave. I've spent the last 12 months in the gym and I feel better than ever.

"I'm ready to take over the middleweight division.

"I want all the champions - Ryota Murata, Jermall Charlo, Demetrius Andrade, Gennadiy Golovkin - put me in the ring with any of them.

"I only want to fight the best. This is my time. If you have a belt, I'm coming for you."

Eubank Jr last fought in the UK against James DeGale in February 2019

Having followed Eubank Jr.'s career, promoter Nisse Sauerland says he is delighted to have secured his signature and is looking forward to forging a successful relationship with the charismatic boxer.

"We've been long time admirers of Chris," said Sauerland.

"He fought on one of our shows back in 2012 and we've followed his career closely since then.

"He's got all the attributes needed to establish his position as one of the biggest names in world boxing. Our first priority is cleaning out the middleweight division."

Eubank Jr's most recent fight was a successful US debut against Matt Korobov in December 2019, after a career-best win over James DeGale.