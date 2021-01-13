Anthony Joshua: Watch a surprise work-out that he took for pupils at his old school

Anthony Joshua returned to his old secondary school recently to film a short work-out routine for the pupils, staff and parents of Kings Langley School in Hertfordshire.

The world heavyweight champion said to the pupils: "I know how tough it is for you guys right now, doing all your lessons live, I know it's not easy but it's important to keep the mind and body active.

"So before you pick up you Xbox or PlayStation controller, or get on social media, let's get down to work…"

Headmaster David Fisher said: "We are delighted to have Anthony Joshua working with us at Kings Langley School to support the students to stay healthy and motivated whist also engaging and progressing with a fully live knowledge rich curriculum on our virtual platform.

"As a school we are delighted that the video will both promote our own PE department's live HIIT sessions but will also enable students to use everyday items in their house to stay fit and well during this lockdown, such as the Kings Langley School bag!

Headmaster David Fisher and Anthony Joshua

"It was great to see AJ filling the Kings Langley School bag with his boxing gloves and tins from home to teach the students what they can do to stay fit and healthy. Our thanks go out to him and his team for giving up their time to help inspire our students."

Joshua has pledged to return to the school post-pandemic to find out how his work-out helped.