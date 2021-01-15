Sergey Kovalev fails Voluntary Anti-Doping Association test

0:44 Kovalev's most recent fight ended in a KO defeat to Canelo Kovalev's most recent fight ended in a KO defeat to Canelo

Sergey Kovalev has tested positive for synthetic testosterone in a Voluntary Anti-Doping Association (VADA) test.

His fight against Bektemir Melikuziev, set for January 30, is expected to be cancelled.

Kovalev's A-sample from December 30 was positive and he awaits the result of his B-sample, Boxing Scene reported.

"VADA was contracted for this fight at his insistence, as he has requested for almost all of his fights going back several years," Kovalev's promoter Kathy Duva told ESPN. "He maintains that he did not purposefully ingest any banned substances."

Sky Sports has contacted Kovalev's representatives for comment.

The 37-year-old Russian has not fought since being knocked out in a world light-heavyweight title defence against Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez in November 2019.

He is a three-time world champion who holds notable wins over Bernard Hopkins, Nathan Cleverly and Jean Pascal (twice).

His most recent win came against Britain's then-undefeated Anthony Yarde - Kovalev came through major difficulty in his home town to end the fight by stoppage.

He was once regarded as among the world's elite pound-for-pound talents and its most feared punchers until running into Andre Ward in 2016.

Ward won their first meeting controversially via unanimous decision but claimed the rematch via stoppage.

With 34 wins from 39 fights, Kovalev's future is now in question.

Melikuziev, a prospect from Uzbekistan who is 13 years younger and with 33 fewer fights than Kovalev, was set for a huge step up in competition.

Nicknamed 'Bully', he is undefeated in six bouts and was also ready to move up a division to fight Kovalev although the opportunity was seen as a potential breakthrough moment for him.

Melikuziev reacted on social media: "I don't like talking, but I said it last night - it makes no difference to me, just put him in the ring, let us fight regardless."