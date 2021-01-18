Anthony Joshua is the favourite in a fight against Tyson Fury, says Eddie Hearn

Tyson Fury and his team's confidence about winning a fight against Anthony Joshua has been questioned by promoter Eddie Hearn.

IBF, WBA and WBO champion Joshua and WBC title holder Fury could be just weeks away from confirming a dream fight for the division's undisputed rulership.

Fury's US-based promoter Bob Arum claimed he was 95 per cent confident that the fight would happen in 2021 and 100 per cent certain that the WBC champion would win.

Joshua's promoter Hearn reacted: "I don't think anyone can be 100 per cent confident about anyone winning a fight like this.

"They could fight 10 times and wouldn't get 10 same results.

"I believe Joshua is the favourite in this fight. I know that, with the bookies, Fury is.

"But I see the improvements that Anthony makes and the desire that he has got.

"But I've written Fury off before - against Wladimir Klitschko and Deontay Wilder. He proved me wrong.

"But I don't believe he will prove me wrong this time.

"I believe our guy wins.

"But talk is cheap. We've got to roll the dice and find out."

Problems such as Deontay Wilder's claim to a third fight with Fury and Oleksandr Usyk's status as mandatory challenger to Joshua are being worked through in order to secure the division's most coveted fight, according to both promoters.

Two Joshua vs Fury meetings are planned for this year with the location, due to the pandemic-enforced lack of a crowd in the UK, a remaining issue to solve.

"It's a must for both guys," Hearn said about edging closer to a deal.

"I'm really confident it will happen.

"We've been here before. Amir Khan vs Kell Brook? This is bigger, much bigger.

"When a fight of this magnitude presents itself and you've got two guys that want it, generally we will see it.

"I can't wait to see AJ crowned undisputed. This year he will make it happen."