Conor Benn warns Samuel Vargas: 'I would not be surprised if I knock him out in one round'

Conor Benn has delivered an intense threat that his next opponent Samuel Vargas may not make it through a single round of their fight.

The ever-improving and undefeated Benn steps up into his hardest test yet against Vargas on April 10, live on Sky Sports.

Benn went the distance in his most refined and skilful showing so far against Sebastian Formella but believes the fate of Vargas could be very different.

Conor Benn is undefeated in 17 fights

"[Formella] covered up a bit, there wasn't much to hit, so he got a beating for 10 rounds," Benn told Sky Sports.

"I haven't got to knock them out to win anymore because I'm a good boxer who can bang and punch. I can go 10 rounds and flick through the gears.

"So if [Vargas] wants to meet in the middle, we can go at it. If he wants to move, I will hunt him down.

"I can beat him on points by giving him a beating for the 10 rounds. If it doesn't go 10 or 12, I will knock him out early.

"I wouldn't be surprised if I knock him out in one round."

Colombia's Vargas is a 39-fight veteran who has shared a ring with some illustrious opposition but Benn, 24, has entered the WBA welterweight rankings and is "three or four fights away" from a world title, according to his promoter Eddie Hearn.

"I've got a lively opponent who will come for it," Benn said. "I have to level up again.

"It's a massive challenge. Talk about fringe world level opponents? He is that guy.

"He leaves it all in the ring, he leaves it all on the line.

"He's been in with Errol Spence Jr, Danny Garcia, Vergil Ortiz Jr, Amir Khan - the best of our generation.

Benn produced a career-best performance last time out

"He wants to meet in the middle? We'll meet in the middle.

"Formella was a step up - he had been in with Shawn Porter, who is a great fighter and one of the best of our time.

"Vargas is another step up - there's no trick he hasn't seen. But, boy, he's in for a fight.

"Stylistically this is for the fans - he won't take a backwards step, I won't take a backwards step. I'll give it to him.

"He talks about experience but what happened to Formella and Jussi Koivula? No, mate."

A domestic crunch clash with Josh Kelly looms - Benn's rival must first win his European title fight against David Avanesyan on February 20, live on Sky Sports.

"Definitely," said Benn. "I've been calling for that fight for a while.

"My stocks aren't coming down. He should have taken me down when he had the chance but he's got no hope now."