Amir Khan vs Kell Brook 'still a competitive, intriguing fight', says Eddie Hearn

1:20 Khan KO'd Phil Lo Greco in 60 whirlwind seconds in 2018! Khan KO'd Phil Lo Greco in 60 whirlwind seconds in 2018!

Amir Khan and Kell Brook could finally share the ring in 2021 despite years of failed attempts to agree a fight, says promoter Eddie Hearn.

Britain's welterweight rivals have seemingly been on a collision course since 2015 but negotiations have repeatedly fallen through, with both boxers opting for alternative options instead.

"It's not as big as it once was, but I'd still like to see it," said Hearn.

0:52 Brook blasted Sergey Rabchenko away in two rounds nearly three years ago Brook blasted Sergey Rabchenko away in two rounds nearly three years ago

"I text Kell and spoke to Amir, we will catch up.

"For novelty? It is still a competitive, intriguing fight.

"It's not on the immediate radar but if we sit down and it works out? I'd like to see it."

The former world champions are both at the tail-ends of their careers and are each coming off unsuccessful attempts to end the dominance of Terence Crawford, the pound-for-pound star.

Khan vs Brook may have been a dream fight when either of them held a world championship but, much like Ricky Hatton vs Junior Witter in a previous generation, seemed destined to never materialise.

Khan and Brook each gambled by bravely stepping up two divisions in 2016 into major fights with Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez and Gennadiy Golovkin respectively, but both were handed crushing stoppage defeats.

Brook lost his IBF welterweight title to Errol Spence Jr a year later.

They have both enjoyed whirlwind victories more recently that elicited hope that their on-again-off-again fight might still happen.

Khan obliterated Phil Lo Greco inside a round and Brook needed just two rounds to knock out Sergey Rabchenko - those fights were just weeks apart in 2018 and put the domestic rivals on a clear path to sharing the ring.

Khan instead challenged for Crawford's WBO welterweight title but was stopped at New York's Madison Square Garden. A year later, Brook challenged the undefeated phenom from the US but also came up short.

Crawford stopped Khan

Brook came up short against Crawford

Suddenly, optimism has again arisen that Khan vs Brook negotiations could be rectified.

"Khan gave an interview saying, 'I would love to fight Brook and knock him out'," Hearn explained.

"I thought: 'I wish you said that three years ago!'

"I've heard it before.

"Khan hasn't boxed for a long time, his last fight was the Crawford defeat [nearly two years ago].

"Brook is coming off the Crawford defeat too so there's a narrative there.

"It's always going to be spicy.

"If there's a deal to be done, maybe we will see it."