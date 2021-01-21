Dillian Whyte confirms Harold 'The Shadow' Knight, former co-trainer for Lennox Lewis, as new coach

Dillian Whyte confirms Harold 'The Shadow' Knight, a former co-trainer for Lennox Lewis, is a new addition to his coaching team for the Alexander Povetkin rematch.

Knight flew out to Whyte's camp in October, joining trainer Xavier Miller to help assist Whyte's preparations in Portugal for his crucial second clash with Povetkin on March 6, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

The highly regarded American cornerman played a key role throughout the heavyweight career of Lewis, helping to guide him to a string of world title victories, including avenging two knockout losses in rematch wins over Oliver McCall and Hasim Rahman.

Whyte faces Povetkin again, live on Sky Sports Box Office

Knight worked closely with the legendary late trainer Emanuel Steward and welcomed the opportunity to pass on his experience to Whyte, who can propel himself back into world title contention with a revenge victory over Povetkin.

"I couldn't be happier to be involved and we're here to get Dillian back to that No 1 position," Knight exclusively told Sky Sports.

"It's going to be tough, believe it when I tell you, Povetkin is a very tough, smart fighter and he wants to stay there.

Harold Knight helped to guide Lennox Lewis to world title success

Lewis has praised Knight's coaching influence on social media

"This is where it comes from how bad you want it, and the team members around you, to see how good we are to put those ingredients into Dillian to get him back to that No 1 ranking."

Whyte is just weeks away from his showdown with Povetkin, a chance to avenge last summer's shock defeat, and believes Knight and Miller are devising a perfect game-plan.

"A world title challenger, a great fighter, and he worked closely with Lennox Lewis throughout his career as well, so Harold knows his way around heavyweight boxing and he's a great addition," Whyte told Sky Sports.

"He's very vocal, he keeps pushing you, and he works very well together with Xavier Miller.

"Harold is a very important piece of the puzzle, from a technical point of view, and from an experience point of view.

"He has followed my career from afar and I'm very happy to have him up close, in my corner. He's someone that had been studying me and liked my style. He was happy to join the camp and has fitted straight in."