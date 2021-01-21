Stephen McKenna and Brett McGinty are destined for world title glory, says promoter Mick Hennessy

Stephen McKenna has earned a reputation as a ruthless puncher

Stephen McKenna and Brett McGinty will resume their exciting careers in March, with promoter Mick Hennessy vowing to guide the Irish duo to world title glory.

The 23-year-old McKenna has stopped all seven of his opponents, while Ricky Hatton's protege 22-year-old McGinty marked his professional debut with a classy points win in December.

Hennessy is planning the next career move for the pair, who return to action on March 27, and is searching for a durable opponent to withstand McKenna's spiteful punches.

"We've got something very special in Stevie," Hennessy told Sky Sports. "I want to make sure that at the same time as giving the public what they want, we need to bring him on at the right pace as well.

"For me, I feel like he's nailed on to be a major world champion. It's going to be a very hard job with him because it's hard to get him opponents and there's so much public expectation with him.

"The opponents we're bringing in, they all want to make history and become the first one to take him the distance. We've got a very busy schedule planned for him.

"It's just making sure that this special talent reaches the destination of becoming not just a world champion, but a crossover world champion."

Stevie and brother Aaron McKenna have made a big impact in the pro ranks

McKenna and his younger brother Aaron, a super-welterweight contender, have benefitted from expert tutelage by famed American trainer Freddie Roach.

Stephen has already sparred Ryan Garcia, insisting he dominated sessions with one of America's hottest stars, and Hennessy is backing him to succeed at the highest level.

"He's just so exciting," said Hennessy. "You can see where Stevie gets that attitude, Aaron gets that attitude, they get it from their dad, Fergal.

"They are just no-nonsense fight people, who will take on anyone, any time, and be confident of doing the job.

"As a team, we've got to go through the levels at the right pace. It's not about winning a world title, it's about having longevity with a world champion."

Brett McGinty is another special talent, says Mick Hennessy

McGinty is being guided by former world champion Hatton, having already excelled in the unpaid ranks as an eight-time national champion.

"The old saying, if you can win titles in Ireland coming through the amateur system, you can win titles anywhere in the world," said Hennessy.

"It's such a tough system to come through. Not only are they accomplished, elite amateurs worldwide, they have just got great TV styles. The public are going to love them and look forward to the next appearance.

"They are both lovely people, but when they step through those ropes, something sinister turns up.

"I don't know when that time is going to be right, or how long away that it is, but there will come a time when we'll be looking to promote in Ireland."