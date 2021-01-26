Anthony Joshua could be ordered to face WBA challenger if title fight goes ahead, says Mahmoud Charr

Mahmoud Charr could finally defend his WBA heavyweight title on Friday

Mahmoud Charr has vowed to become mandatory challenger for Anthony Joshua, but is yet to arrive in America for a WBA title fight against Trevor Bryan.

Charr is due to make the first defence of his WBA 'regular' heavyweight title, over three years since he claimed the belt, in a fight against Bryan on Friday in Miami, which is being promoted by Don King.

But the Germany-based Syrian has revealed that he is due to leave at 10am on Wednesday, provided that he receives signed paperwork from King to allow him to travel.

Charr defeated Alexander Ustinov to claim the WBA belt in 2017

"Yes, I'm still in Germany, I'll fly tomorrow to Miami," Charr told Sky Sports.

"I was there today and they have told me, if I cannot show them the signed agreement, they will not give me the extra visa.

"I need the signed agreement back to show them I can come to the US and fight.

"I'm ready. I've trained very hard, I've sparred very hard. I'm 100 per cent fit."

Joshua holds the widely recognised WBA 'super' belt, along with the WBO and IBF titles that were also at stake in his ninth-round knockout win over Kubrat Pulev in December.

Anthony Joshua holds the WBA 'super' title, IBF and WBO belts

Charr has suggested that the winner of his fight with Bryan, who is WBA interim champion, will secure a guaranteed fight against Joshua.

"This is the mandatory fight for Joshua," said Charr.

"I hope the fight will happen. I'm the first heavyweight champion from the Middle East.

"I know when I beat Trevor Bryan, (Joshua's promoter) Eddie Hearn can make the fight in Qatar, or Saudi Arabia, because I'm the first Arabic heavyweight from this area.

"That will be a big, big show for everyone in the world."