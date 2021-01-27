Oleksandr Usyk and Vasiliy Lomachenko showcased their skills in World Series of Boxing which is set to return next year

Oleksandr Usyk competed in the World Series of Boxing

Elite amateur boxers are set to collide again in the return of the World Series of Boxing, new AIBA president Umar Kremlev has confirmed.

The WSB tournament had been held every year since 2010, featuring a string of star fighters including Oleksandr Usyk, Vasiliy Lomachenko, Josh Taylor and Joe Joyce, but the 2019 competition failed to conclude due to financial issues.

Kremlev, who was elected last December, has vowed to bring back the WSB in 2022 as part of the International Boxing Association's drive to boost attendances with revamped events.

Ukrainian Vasiliy Lomachenko also showcased his skills in The WSB

Britain's Joe Joyce battled Usyk in the elite tournament

"The WSB is a good series, that is why we will revive it, and as far as I'm concerned, we will write off all the negative aspects from AIBA and we will revive all those which bring positives," Kremlev told Sky Sports.

"Similar boxing championship trials, such as the Global Boxing Cup, have already made its return and such competitions as Golden Gloves should also be reinstated to within AIBA, because this will help to organise more tournaments, and attract young people from all over the world to the sport of boxing.

"It's our main priority and it's our great aim to attract as many young people as possible."

Kremlev has also extended an agreement with the International Testing Agency as he strives to combat doping in amateur boxing and intends to oversee more efficient judging and refereeing in amateur tournaments.

New AIBA president Umar Kremlev plans to rejuvenate amateur boxing

Reducing AIBA's debt remains a top priority for Kremlev, who is hopeful that the IOC will reinstate the organisation as the governing body for boxing at the Olympic Games in the future.

"First of all, we should implement all the recommendations of the IOC, within six months or one year," he said.

"Only after that, can AIBA be reinstated, but of course, it's up to the IOC to decide."

AIBA have also adopted a new membership policy, which will promote equality, with no fees issued throughout the year due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

"Only in unity with the National Federations will we be able to achieve all the ambitious goals that AIBA is facing," said Kremlev.

"Our task is not to take money from our members but to help them in everything. We have established new membership criteria to ensure good governance, integrity and transparency."