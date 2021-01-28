LISTEN: Toe 2 Toe podcast: Callum Smith on fighting Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez
Callum Smith on Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez: "I don't think anyone beats him. He may only lose if he keeps going up in weight but he has put a stop to that. His defence is just too good."
Last Updated: 28/01/21 8:20am
Callum Smith joins Andy Scott and Gary Logan to discuss in-depth his fight with Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez and his plan to move weight divisions.
Listen or subscribe on:
Apple Podcasts
Google Podcasts
Spotify
Spreaker
The podcast includes:
- Callum says he cannot see anyone beating Canelo at super middle
- Smith wants to win a light heavy world title but would fight again at 168
- Gary Logan agrees with Josh Warrington's decision to vacate his belt
- Gary also believes Harold Knight is the perfect trainer for Dillian Whyte