Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez: Billy Joe Saunders drops hint that he will face Mexican pound-for-pound supremo

0:45 Watch Saunders floor Martin Murray Watch Saunders floor Martin Murray

Billy Joe Saunders has suggested on social media that he will face Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez.

The Athletic reported that Canelo will meet Saunders in a world super-middleweight championship unification fight on the weekend of Cinco de Mayo, the Mexican national holiday, in May in the US.

Saunders has since retweeted the news and posted: "Being underestimated is one of the biggest competitive advantages you can possibly have."

6:00 Billy Joe Saunders says he only wants to fight the very best Billy Joe Saunders says he only wants to fight the very best

Canelo is WBA and WBC super-middleweight champion

Canelo is first set to fight his mandatory challenger Avni Yildirim on February 27 in Miami.

The Mexican furthered his case to be regarded as boxing's pound-for-pound No 1 fighter when he ended the unbeaten record of Callum Smith in December in a WBC and WBC super-middleweight title fight.

Saunders is the unbeaten WBO champion and his belt edged Canelo a step closer to becoming the division's undisputed champion (Caleb Plant holds the IBF title).

Smith, who lost to Canelo via unanimous decision, told Sky Sports: "I don't think anyone beats him.

"He may only lose if he keeps going up in weight but he has put a stop to that. His defence is just too good."

Canelo ended Smith's world title reign

Canelo must first beat Avni Yildirim on February 27

Canelo has been warned by Ahmet Oner, the promoter of his next opponent: "[Yildirim] is more of a Gennadiy Golovkin-style fighter.

"He also has an excellent jab and I believe he will try more. Callum Smith, in my opinion, did not try anything.

"He disappointed, even if he went the 12 rounds, but it was a one-sided fight. Nothing against Smith, maybe the pressure was too big, maybe it was short notice, I don't know.

"Avni has a two-year break but he is, in my opinion, more fresh now."

Canelo is a four-weight world champion whose only loss in 57 fights came against Floyd Mayweather in 2013 - he has already beaten six British opponents.