Floyd Mayweather claims he will step into the ring with Logan Paul, Jake Paul and 50 Cent this year

Floyd Mayweather has bizarrely set his sights on meeting Jake Paul and 50 Cent in the ring, after his planned meeting with Logan Paul.

The retired great with the 50-0 record claimed on social media that he would entertain a host of exhibition matches in 2021 against the YouTuber brothers and the rapper.

Mayweather said: "This year I will focus on several exhibitions. I will have an exhibition in Tokyo, Japan, again.

Mayweather and Logan Paul's match was postponed

"Of course the one with Logan Paul and I; and if Jake Paul can get past his next opponent Ben Askren, I will have an exhibition with him as well.

"I also heard that 50 Cent would fight me but claims I'm too small.

"If he wants to lace up at the end of the year, we can do an exhibition then.

"I don't care about weight class with any of these guys.

"The Paul brothers will make great money with the events, but with 50 Cent it has to be 'winner takes all'."

Since retiring after beating Conor McGregor for his 50th win in 2017, Mayweather knocked out Tenshin Nasukawa under an exhibition rule-set in Japan.

His scheduled match with Logan Paul, initially set for February 20, was postponed on Wednesday.

Jake Paul, meanwhile, is set to fight former UFC fighter Ben Askren in an eight-round professional bout.

Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr, both in their 50s, fought to a draw in an exhibition match last November.

And Mayweather's great rival Manny Pacquiao is in talks over a fight with Ryan Garcia that has reportedly been considered under exhibition rules.