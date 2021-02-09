Anthony Joshua conceals his power and can unloads bombs at any time to KO Tyson Fury, says Eric Molina

Anthony Joshua could soon unleash his knockout power on Tyson Fury

Anthony Joshua has learned how to disguise his devastating power and could suddenly unload 'bombs' to shock Tyson Fury, says former opponent Eric Molina.

The American heavyweight was on the receiving end of Joshua's explosive punches during an IBF title fight in 2016, with Molina suffering a third-round stoppage loss in Manchester.

Deontay Wilder had needed nine rounds to break the resistance of Molina, who revealed how Joshua shattered his defences in more ruthless style.

"Wilder just cranks and loads up his punch," Molina told Sky Sports. "It's a powerful punch, but he shows it in his face and he shows it in his arms.

"I was able to kind of read those emotions - there were emotions a little bit - better than Joshua. Joshua is just fluid and he hit me with a lot of bombs.

"The rhythm punches, the combinations. I'll be honest, you have Joshua, as big as he is, throwing a good three, four, five and six punch combination on you, it's a lot of pressure in front of you to handle.

"I think while I was able to do so well with Wilder is because Wilder comes with one or two big shots at a time. Once I got away from the first one or the second one, I knew I was okay."

Joshua stopped Kubrat Pulev to retain his world titles in December, unleashing a string of uppercuts to floor the Bulgarian in the ninth round, then finishing the fight with a huge right hand.

An undisputed world title fight against Tyson Fury is expected to be next for Joshua, which will also have a stunning ending, according to Molina.

"Joshua is a very smooth puncher," said Molina. "He's a three, four, five and six combination puncher and that is my weakness.

"It is what it is, Joshua is a great fighter and I actually think that he will defeat Tyson Fury by knockout in a great fight.

"He's very fluid with his punches. He's boom, boom, boom. He doesn't give away his punches."

The Texas-based fighter wants to put his career back on track after his last defeat to Filip Hrgovic and intends to ruin Fabio Wardley's unbeaten record on the Povetkin-Whyte 2 bill on March 6, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

Molina said: "Let me tell you something about Hrgovic, this is something that I know. This is something we don't know about Fabio Wardley.

"Hrgovic has one of the toughest chins that you guys don't know about yet. The guy had over 100 amateur fights. He fought in the World Series of Boxing.

"He fought Joe Joyce. They beat the s*** out of each other. Hrgovic does not back down.

Fabio Wardley faces Molina on the Povetkin-Whyte 2 bill

"I landed, other guys have landed on him, they have never fazed him. He's never been hurt, he's never been wobbled, he's never been stopped. That says a lot, because he's been in there with good punchers and big heavyweights.

"I think when you compare Hrgovic with this kid Fabio Wardley. I don't know if Fabio Wardley can take as much, and I'll be honest, I don't know if many heavyweights can take as much as Hrgovic."