Josh Warrington wary of Mauricio Lara's KO power but warns rival: 'It won't go past six rounds'

Josh Warrington knows his opponent Mauricio Lara is a "real puncher" but has vowed to end an explosive clash within the first half of the fight.

Undefeated Warrington fights Lara on Saturday night, live on Sky Sports, aiming to keep his hopes alive of facing a world champion later in 2021 to decide the featherweight division's true No 1.

Warrington vacated the IBF belt to make negotiations easier to soon face Gary Russell Jr (WBC), Can Xu (WBA) or Emanuel Navarrete (WBO) but must first stay unbeaten against dangerous knockout artist Lara.

Warrington is unbeaten in 30 fights

"He's got a better knockout ratio than I have," Warrington told Sky Sports.

"But can he do the 12 rounds as well as I can? Has he got as much experience?

"I don't think he can. But that's up to me to expose that.

"He's got punch power but, if I'm not there to be hit, he'll be hitting thin air.

"It won't go past six rounds. I strongly believe that. The way I've been hitting with 16oz gloves on?

"When I then put the 8oz gloves on and see the gaps in his defence, I expect an early night.

"But I'm experienced over 12 rounds. I've done marathons. I can do it at a good pace."

Warrington previously said about Lara at a press conference: "This man here has no pressure. He is full of Mexican pride. I'm a big fan of Mexican fighters and how they wear their hearts on their sleeves.

"He will bring it but I wouldn't want it any other way.

"This guy is a real puncher.

"He will bring it, which will tune me up nicely for the fights down the line.

"Make no mistake, I'm treating him like a monster because I can't afford a slip-up."

Lara revealed he has spoken to his countryman Navarrete, the WBO champion and a future target of Warrington's, for advice.

"I'm coming up against the No 1-ranked fighter and it's my opportunity to show people what I can do," Lara told Sky Sports.

"From the first bell, I will be looking for the knockout."

Warrington has not fought since blasting Sofiane Takoucht away in three rounds in Leeds, his home city, in October 2019.

"Fifteen months is a long time for any athlete to be out of action," he admitted.

"I remember [promoter Eddie Hearn] bringing Hisashi Amagasa over for me. He never came back, he was as hard as nails!

"This reminds me of 2016 when I came through very quickly, the crowds were turning up to the Leeds Arena, 10,000 people, a big hype train. I lost myself to the occasion and the pressure.

"Six years down the line I'm in a similar situation.

"But I've matured and know how to handle this pressure.

"I've got a potential banana skin in front of me. I was preparing for war anyway so whatever he brings, I'm ready."