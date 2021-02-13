Zelfa Barrett defeats Kiko Martinez on points to claim career-best victory at The SSE Arena in Wembley

Zelfa Barrett battled to a points victory over Kiko Martinez

Zelfa Barrett withstood an aggressive assault by Kiko Martinez to seal a career-best victory with a unanimous decision at The SSE Arena in Wembley.

The Mancunian was troubled by the power and strength of Martinez, a former world champion, but Barrett finished the fight strongly to secure victory with generous scores of 118-111 118 -111 and 116-113.

Stabbing out a swift jab, Barrett circled the ring cautiously on the back foot as Martinez tried to find the range for his hurtful punches in the opening round.

A right hand sent Barrett staggering to the ropes in the second, signalling the threat of Martinez, who clubbed in more punches at close quarters in the third.

The Spaniard displayed his threat in the early rounds

Barrett tried to stall the Spaniard's charge with a sharp right hand in the fourth, but he was hurt again by a left hand as Martinez attacked with more menace during the fifth.

That left hook, a potent weapon for Martinez, landed again in the sixth, and a cut over the right eye caused more concern for Barrett in the seventh.

Barrett finished the fight strongly to seal victory

With blood trickling down his face, Barrett had to withstand another looping left from Martinez in the eighth, although the Mancunian answered with crisp combinations in the ninth.

Into the closing rounds, Barrett took command of the fight as he stopped Martinez in his tracks with hooks from either hand to extend his winning margin on the scorecards.