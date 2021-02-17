Johnny Fisher vows to stop Matt Gordon on his much-anticipated professional debut

Johnny Fisher makes his professional debut against Matt Gordon on Saturday

Johnny Fisher is adamant he’ll knock out Matt Gordon on his much-anticipated professional debut as he bids to announce himself on the thriving domestic heavyweight scene.

Fisher's spell in the amateurs was brief but destructive, with nine of his 10 wins coming via stoppage, and he starts his pro career by facing Gordon on the Kelly vs Avanesyan bill on Saturday, live on Sky Sports.

'The Romford Bull' has been working with trainer Mark Tibbs as he prepares to showcase his destructive power at The SSE Arena in Wembley.

"I've got tools, I can have a scrap and a tear up but it's about using my skills correctly," said Fisher.

"I'm going to be controlled in this fight, I've got a great jab and I don't have to get involved in wars even though I'm capable of doing it.

Fisher is hoping to make an explosive start to his pro career

"I want to get the knockout win as it's my professional debut on Sky Sports and I look forward to showing all the fans what I'm about in this fight."

Fisher has gained invaluable experience sparring with unbeaten prospects such as Joe Joyce and Fabio Wardley.

Despite no crowds due to the ongoing pandemic, the big-hitting 21-year-old is nonetheless excited to be stepping under the bright lights for the first time in a professional ring against Gordon, who has shared the ring with the likes of David Adeleye.

Mark Tibbs will be guiding Fisher's career

"I can't wait for the whole experience, I've been watching all the shows since Fight Camp last summer and to be involved in one is amazing," he said.

"I've learnt so much since I started with Mark. I have still got a long way to go but with the great team I've got around me I'm in good hands."

0:24 Josh Kelly must use his slick skills to beat David Avanesyan, says Vergil Ortiz Jr Josh Kelly must use his slick skills to beat David Avanesyan, says Vergil Ortiz Jr

In the main event, Kelly risks his unbeaten record against Avanesyan, a former world title challenger, in an eagerly awaited European title fight.

Watch Josh Kelly vs David Avanesyan on Saturday night, from 7pm on Sky Sports.