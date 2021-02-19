Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez aiming to become Mexico's first undisputed world super-middleweight champion

Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez wants to fulfil another historic achievement in his career

Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez is driven to become Mexico's first undisputed world super-middleweight champion as he prepares to defend his titles against Avni Yildirim.

Canelo produced one of his most dominant performances in December, defeating the previously unbeaten Callum Smith to unify the WBC and WBA belts, with Turkey's Yildrim next in line to challenge the pound-for-pound star in Miami on February 27.

A win over WBC mandatory challenger Yildirim, just two months on, would keep Canelo on course for fights against WBO titleholder Billy Joe Saunders and Caleb Plant, who currently owns the IBF belt.

Alvarez dominated Callum Smith in December

"It's important for me and (trainer) Eddy (Reynoso) because very few people have achieved becoming undisputed champions. And that's a short-term goal for us. To win all the titles at 168 pounds," he said.

"Obviously, no Mexican has ever done it. So that's our short-term goal, to keep making history. And that's what we want. Eddy and I have always wanted the best. And we want to keep making history."

Canelo holds two of the four titles at 168 pounds

Julio Cesar Chavez, Marco Antonio Barrera and Juan Manuel Marquez are part of an illustrious lineage of champions to have come from Mexico.

Alvarez, whose only defeat came at the hands of Floyd Mayweather back in 2013, has beaten the likes of Amir Khan, Gennady Golovkin and Sergey Kovalev on his way to becoming a four-weight world champion.

0:44 Alvarez became a four-weight world champion after stopping Sergey Kovalev Alvarez became a four-weight world champion after stopping Sergey Kovalev

But the 30-year-old wants to further enhance his status by collecting all the world titles at 168lbs.

"To make history in boxing is very important, I think," said Alvarez.

"It's very important to me to leave behind a legacy in this sport. And that's why we're doing this. To keep making history and so when people talk about boxing, they always remember me."

Avni Yildirim is the next challenger for the Mexican star

Saunders defeated Martin Murray on points to retain his WBO belt in December, and the unbeaten 31-year-old is expected to receive a unification clash in May, if Canelo overcomes Yildirim.

