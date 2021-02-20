Dillian Whyte's rematch with Alexander Povetkin is heading to Gibraltar on a new date of March 27

Dillian Whyte's crucial heavyweight rematch with Alexander Povetkin will be held in Gibraltar on a new date of March 27, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

The British heavyweight contender was set to face Povetkin on March 6, but travel restrictions due to the Covid-19 pandemic have meant the fight has been pushed back three weeks.

Promoter Eddie Hearn has now confirmed Povetkin vs Whyte 2 will take place in Gibraltar, with the Brixton man attempting to avenge his shock knockout defeat last summer.

"In the current environment we are always having to think on our feet," said Hearn.

"We did everything to try and make March 6 happen, but with the new travel restrictions it was impossible.

"Now we have something outside the box, compelling, and a unique setting for one of the heavyweight fights of the year - roll on the Rumble on the Rock!"

Whyte had floored the Russian twice in the fourth round, only to suffer a dramatic one-punch defeat in the fifth at Fight Camp last August.

But a revenge victory will propel Whyte back into world title contention after he endured a lengthy wait for a shot at the WBC belt.

Whyte has strengthened his training team with the addition of Harold 'The Shadow' Knight, a former coach for Lennox Lewis, as he prepares for a career-changing fight in Portugal.