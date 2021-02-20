Johnny Fisher blasts aside Matt Gordon in the first round to announce his arrival in the heavyweight division

Johnny Fisher announced his arrival in the heavyweight division with a swift demolition of Matt Gordon at The SSE Arena in Wembley.

'The Romford Bull' marked his professional debut with a destructive display as he floored Gordon on two occasions in a first round stoppage win.

Fisher made a fast start, throwing crunching combinations from the opening bell, and a string of right hands sent Gordon toppling onto the ropes.

Fisher ruthlessly finished off Gordon in the opening round

Sensing the finish was near, Fisher quickly clubbed Gordon back to the canvas, and referee Ian John-Lewis soon waved off the fight.

In the opening fight, Jordan Gill completed a stylish points victory over Cesar Juarez to regain the WBA international featherweight title.

Jordan Gill produced a classy points victory over Cesar Juarez

The 26-year-old showcased slick skills against the relentless aggression of his Mexican opponent as he earned a unanimous decision with scores of 98-92, 98-93 and 96-94.