Johnny Fisher blasts aside Matt Gordon in the first round to announce his arrival in the heavyweight division

Johnny Fisher floors Matt Gordon twice in a first-round stoppage victory, while Jordan Gill regains the WBA international featherweight title after a unanimous points win over Cesar Juarez at The SSE Arena
By Richard Damerell
Last Updated: 20/02/21 8:41pm
Johnny Fisher announced his arrival in the heavyweight division with a swift demolition of Matt Gordon at The SSE Arena in Wembley.
'The Romford Bull' marked his professional debut with a destructive display as he floored Gordon on two occasions in a first round stoppage win.
Fisher made a fast start, throwing crunching combinations from the opening bell, and a string of right hands sent Gordon toppling onto the ropes.
Sensing the finish was near, Fisher quickly clubbed Gordon back to the canvas, and referee Ian John-Lewis soon waved off the fight.
In the opening fight, Jordan Gill completed a stylish points victory over Cesar Juarez to regain the WBA international featherweight title.
The 26-year-old showcased slick skills against the relentless aggression of his Mexican opponent as he earned a unanimous decision with scores of 98-92, 98-93 and 96-94.