Boxing News

News

Adrien Broner defeats Jovanie Santiago on points but fails to impress in return fight

Adrien Broner defeated Jovanie Santiago by unanimous decision in Connecticut as the former four-weight world champion claimed his first victory in over four years after ending a lengthy absence from boxing

Last Updated: 21/02/21 7:44am

Adrien Broner was returning after a defeat by Manny Pacquiao in 2019
Adrien Broner was returning after a defeat by Manny Pacquiao in 2019

Adrien Broner had to settle for a hard-fought points win over Jovanie Santiago as the former world champion failed to impress on his return to the sport.

The four-weight world title holder, who ended an absence of over two years, was made to dig deep for a unanimous decision win over Santiago with scores of 116-111, 115-112 and 117-110 in Connecticut.

Broner showed little of his slick skills in the early rounds as Santiago repeatedly targeted his body, but the Puerto Rican was docked a point for landing a punch after the fourth round.

The 31-year-old was made to work for his points victory
The 31-year-old was made to work for his points victory

The Cincinnati man, nicknamed 'The Problem', showed more urgency in the second half of the fight and Santiago had to withstand a hurtful left hook in the eighth round.

Also See:

There were flashes of Broner's class in the latter stages as he unloaded a crisp combination in the 11th, then landed his sharp left hook in the closing round.

With the verdict from the judges, Broner ended a four-year spell without a victory, which included defeats by Mikey Garcia and Manny Pacquiao.

Trending

©2021 Sky UK