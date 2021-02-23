David Avanesyan deserves to receive another world title fight after defeating Josh Kelly, says manager Neil Marsh

David Avanesyan's manager Neil Marsh has vowed to secure his fighter another world title shot following his stunning knockout win over Josh Kelly.

The Russian overwhelmed Kelly with a relentless assault in the sixth round of their European welterweight title clash on Saturday to stake his claim for another fight against one of the division's biggest names.

Avanesyan suffered a points loss to Lamont Peterson in a WBA title fight in 2017, but Marsh believes the 32-year-old should earn a second opportunity following four successive stoppage victories.

"He deserves a world title shot and we want that. It's down to Eddie [Hearn]," Marsh told Sky Sports. "Eddie's got the platform.

"We deserve that opportunity so hopefully Eddie will give us that."

The 147-pound division is packed with world-class talent and pound-for-pound rivals Errol Spence Jr and Terence Crawford are among the current title holders.

Avanesyan's win over Kelly has even created fresh speculation about a fight against the ever-improving Conor Benn.

But after three successful defences of his European belt, Marsh would like to see Avanesyan step up in class again, rather than risk losing momentum against another unbeaten prospect.

"There's a lot of 147 fighters out there who are former world champions and knocking on the door," said Marsh.

"Eddie mentioned Shawn Porter and people like this. We'd fight them but I think he'll be in the top five in all the governing bodies now.

"If it's not a world title, I want a final eliminator, the kid deserves it. So if we're going into a big fight in America, there's a prize at the end of it, because for me the job's nearly done with David.

"We're knocking on the door, we don't want to just give it away by fighting another prospect, even though I'd be confident in any of the 147 prospects in world boxing.

"They're banana skins, aren't they."

Promoter Eddie Hearn suggested at the weekend that Avanesyan has propelled himself into contention for a fight against one of America's stars.

"I believe he should get a world title shot," said Hearn. "Why not see him up there fighting the likes of Shawn Porter.

"Terence Crawford looks for an opponent all the time. Errol Spence, Danny Garcia. All these guys."

