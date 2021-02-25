Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury winner will be challenged by elite contender Otto Wallin, says promoter Dmitriy Salita

Otto Wallin has joined Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury as "elite heavyweights" and will make "scary" progress towards a world title fight, says promoter Dmitriy Salita.

The Swedish contender produced a career-best performance last weekend, sealing a dominant points win over Dominic Breazeale, who had only previously been beaten by Joshua and Deontay Wilder.

Wallin emerged with credit from his only setback, a battling points loss to Fury in September 2019, and Salita believes the 30-year-old is back in contention with the division's best fighters.

Happy to score a big win last night against a big name on @showtimeboxing! I want to thank @troublebreazeale, a class act and a strong opponent for giving me a tough fight. I am grateful for the support of fans across the world who push me each day to get better. pic.twitter.com/MFDorw2Alq — Otto Wallin (@OttoWallin) February 21, 2021

"Otto did a great job on Saturday night establishing himself as the top, elite heavyweight in the world," Salita told Sky Sports.

"Otto is on the same level as Joshua and Fury. The scary part is that he keeps getting better."

Joshua says he is 'ready' to finalise an undisputed world title fight against Fury in June, with a variety of countries still being considered to stage the blockbuster battle.

Wallin will continue to enhance his reputation as a potential world title challenger while he waits for Joshua and Fury to settle their rivalry.

He is on his way to a world title and mega heavyweight fights. Dmitriy Salita on Otto Wallin

"Otto versus the Joshua-Fury winner would be one of the biggest fights to make," said Salita.

"We are going to keep Otto busy. He is on his way to a world title and mega heavyweight fights."

The New York-based southpaw, who has previously sparred with Joshua, had recently told Sky Sports that he expects Fury to defeat his British rival.

"I think AJ versus Fury is the fight to be made. I wanna see it and the world wants to see it," said Wallin.

"They are the two best heavyweights in the world right now and we need that fight.

"I've been watching AJ's fight with Breazeale lately and AJ has got a great style and he's got all the tools to beat Fury, but I'm not sure how much AJ trusts himself.

"I think Fury has a strong mind and good confidence and sometimes that's more important than anything. That's why I believe Fury would win."