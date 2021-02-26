Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez has proved himself as the best fighter on the planet, says promoter Eddie Hearn

Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez defends his world titles this weekend

Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez has ended any argument about the 'world's pound-for-pound No 1' with his continued dominance of the sport, says promoter Eddie Hearn.

The Mexican star defends his WBA and WBC super-middleweight belts against Avni Yildirim in Miami on Saturday night.

Canelo has already beaten Amir Khan, Gennadiy Golovkin and Sergey Kovalev on his way to becoming a four-weight world champion, cementing his status as the sport's biggest name.

"There's no debate that Canelo Alvarez is the pound-for-pound No 1 and he continues to fight the best," said Matchroom boss Hearn, who has signed a promotional deal with Canelo.

"I've been around the sport for 34 years and I do feel like a fan-boy around Canelo Alvarez because he's the best fighter I've ever seen up close."

Canelo produced one of his most dominant performances in December, defeating the previously unbeaten Callum Smith in Texas to unify the WBC and WBA straps.

Anthony Joshua currently leads Hearn's Matchroom stable, but the unified heavyweight champion even admits that Alvarez is the sport's supreme fighter.

Hearn added: "Anthony Joshua will always be my No 1, but AJ looks at Canelo Alvarez and said this guy is the pound-for-pound No 1."

Canelo is bidding to become the first undisputed world-super middleweight champion, and beating Yildirim would keep him on track for fights against WBO title holder Billy Joe Saunders and IBF king Caleb Plant.

The 30-year-old is determined to put on an impressive performance for the restricted crowd, in what will be his first world title contest in Florida.

"I feel very motivated to be in Miami and have this fight," he said. "And to put on a great show for the people there because I don't just represent Mexico, I represent all Latinos.

"I like everything about Miami and I am very happy to be here, it is an honour to fight at Hard Rock Stadium. I feel very excited, very happy, it's even more motivation for me.

"They only let us put 15,000 people in because of the pandemic, but with that we are fine.

"Let's hope that normalcy will arrive soon, and the stadium can be filled, but with 15,000 I feel very good, and if there were 1,000 it would be the same, the support of the people is incredible, and I feel very grateful."

Saunders overcame Martin Murray on points to retain his WBO belt in December, and the unbeaten Brit is expected to receive a unification clash in May, if Canelo beats Yildirim.