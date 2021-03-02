Claressa Shields bids to become undisputed champion again to strengthen her status as world No 1, says promoter Dmitriy Salita

Claressa Shields is targeting an historic triumph this weekend

Claressa Shields can strengthen her status as the world's No 1 female fighter by becoming undisputed champion in a second weight class, says promoter Dmitriy Salita.

The 25-year-old American star can unify all the world super-welterweight titles when she faces Marie Eve Dicaire this Saturday, on an all-female show billed as 'Superwomen,' in her hometown of Flint in Michigan.

Shields, who has already claimed all the world titles at middleweight, can become the first fighter, male or female, to be undisputed champion in two weight divisions in the four-belt era.

You will be watching a once in a generation great in one of the toughest fights of her career. Dmitriy Salita on Claressa Shields

"Claressa has become the best in the world over and over again, winning two Olympic gold medals and nine professional world titles along the way," Salita told Sky Sports.

"She is going for another first, a second undisputed title, a feat never before accomplished by a man or woman in the history of the sport.

"You will be watching a once-in-a-generation great in one of the toughest fights of her career."

Ireland's Katie Taylor has been another trailblazer for women's boxing, winning Olympic gold, before also becoming undisputed champion at lightweight and then capturing a world title at super-lightweight.

Shields, a three-weight champion, has also strived to improve the recognition and financial reward for female fighters.

"It's not just a women's boxing match. It's a fight, an event for women's equality, and everyone that watches can play their part," said Salita.

"Claressa is the best female fighter on the planet, not only because of her unmatched ring accomplishments, but also because she is fighting for equal opportunity outside the ring for all the fighters in the world."