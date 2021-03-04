Boxing News

LISTEN: Toe 2 Toe podcast: Ellie Scotney is our guest

Lawrence Okolie fights for the WBO cruiserweight title against Kryzsztof Glowacki on March 20, live on Sky Sports

Last Updated: 04/03/21 8:45am

Ellie Scotney is our guest alongside Andy and Gary for this week's podcast.

The podcast includes:

  • Ellie Scotney says if she doesn't win a world title it will be a waste of her talent
  • Ellie also discusses the reasons she left Team GB after failing to settle in Sheffield
  • Gary Logan feels Billy Joe Saunders has not got enough to beat a "peak" Canelo
  • Gary believes Fury and AJ have a real battle to overcome ring rust before they fight

