LISTEN: Toe 2 Toe podcast: Ellie Scotney is our guest
Lawrence Okolie fights for the WBO cruiserweight title against Kryzsztof Glowacki on March 20, live on Sky Sports
Last Updated: 04/03/21 8:45am
Ellie Scotney is our guest alongside Andy and Gary for this week's podcast.
The podcast includes:
- Ellie Scotney says if she doesn't win a world title it will be a waste of her talent
- Ellie also discusses the reasons she left Team GB after failing to settle in Sheffield
- Gary Logan feels Billy Joe Saunders has not got enough to beat a "peak" Canelo
- Gary believes Fury and AJ have a real battle to overcome ring rust before they fight