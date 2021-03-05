Derek Chisora and Joseph Parker 'promise' to arrange a heavyweight fight over a FaceTime call

1:51 Derek Chisora was unimpressed with Joseph Parker's return to the ring Derek Chisora was unimpressed with Joseph Parker's return to the ring

Derek Chisora has posted footage of a FaceTime call with Joseph Parker where they verbally agreed to meet in a heavyweight fight.

A collision in London in May has been discussed and now the fighters themselves have stepped in to show their willingness to rearrange a fight that fell through initially in October 2019 when Parker was bitten by a spider.

Chisora bellowed down FaceTime to Parker: "I've been trying to get hold of you!"

.@joeboxerparker has finally picked up the phone and agreed to fight on May 1st. Let’s get it signed ✍🏾 #ChisoraParker #warchisora pic.twitter.com/X8xiJ6BYlY — Derek Chisora 🥊 (@DerekWarChisora) March 4, 2021

Parker replied: "Are you ready to go?"

Chisora: "I'm ready to go. How about you? I'm ready to rock and roll so you tell me."

Parker: "I'm ready to rock and roll too, seriously. I'm ready to go. I'm looking forward to seeing you soon because you entertain."

Chisora: "Promise?"

Parker: "Promise. I'm ready to come and have a great fight with you."

Chisora concluded by saying: "Parker has FaceTimed me and has definitely confirmed the fight is happening."

Parker added: "Let's make it happen."

Parker and Chisora are in talks to finalise a heavyweight fight

Former WBO champion Parker defeated his fellow New Zealander Junior Fa via unanimous decision last weekend.

Chisora's verdict on that result was: "The fight was not great. The simple reason for that was they didn't spar a lot. They were not in shape, they didn't train hard enough. There was no fear factor for both of them.

"Parker did what he needed to win. This was his comeback fight after a year. He's just getting into his stride."

Parker, whose only two losses came against Anthony Joshua and Dillian Whyte, has since parted ways with his long-time trainer Kevin Barry so will have a new corner team for his next fight.

Parker's manager David Higgins told Sky Sports about negotiations to fight Chisora: "There are discussions going on.

"A base contract was already developed for the previous fight. There are things in our favour. Duco, my company, and Matchroom have made quick deals before and have worked together well.

"Both guys want the fight. It's very possible we can put it together. We'll probably set a drop date at the end of this week.

"We did invite Chisora and [his manager] David Haye to consider coming to New Zealand, where you could fight in front of a full crowd.

"They won't even entertain the discussion. I reckon even for double the money he wouldn't come to New Zealand, so it begs the question, who is the chicken?"