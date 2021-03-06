Tony Yoka stops Joel Tambwe Djeko to continue his pursuit of a world heavyweight title fight

Tony Yoka celebrates his victory over Joel Tambwe Djeko

Tony Yoka pounded Joel Tambwe Djeko to a halt in the 12th round as France's Olympic gold medallist continued his pursuit of a world heavyweight title fight.

The unbeaten 28-year-old broke his Belgian opponent's resistance in the closing minutes as Djeko turned away after a stiff jab, forcing the referee to wave off the fight in Nantes.

Yoka extended his unbeaten record to 10 victories since turning professional following his Olympic triumph in Rio as he works towards a shot at the world belts, which are currently held by the British duo of Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury.

An early glimpse of Yoka's power came in the second round when he ripped a right hand through Djeko's defences, while the Frenchman unloaded a crunching combination in the fourth.

Yoka's precise jab was regularly followed by a powerful right hand, which repeatedly troubled Djeko, who had a badly swollen right eye as they entered the closing rounds.

Seeking a ruthless finish, Yoka forced Djeko into the corner with a succession of clubbing right hands, but it was a well-placed left jab that prompted his opponent to turn his back.

Yoka's wife Estelle Yoka-Mossely was also in action on the same bill, sealing a points win over Germany's Verena Kaiser.

Yoka-Mossely defeated Katie Taylor in the amateur ranks and could be on a collision course with the Irish star after her ninth straight victory in the same lightweight division.