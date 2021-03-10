LISTEN: Toe 2 Toe podcast: Dillian Whyte's new trainer Harold Knight is our guest
Alexander Povetkin vs Dillian Whyte 2 is on March 27, live on Sky Sports Box Office
Last Updated: 10/03/21 8:46am
Dillian Whyte's new trainer Harold Knight joins us to discuss the rematch against Alexander Povetkin.
Listen or subscribe on:
Apple Podcasts
Google Podcasts
Spotify
Spreaker
The podcast includes:
- Harold Knight says he and Dillian did not see eye to eye at the start of camp
- Harold discusses how Lennox Lewis learnt from defeats and this can help Dillian
- Barry Jones believes Jose Ramirez may be an easier fight for Josh Taylor than Regis Prograis.
- Barry agrees with Joshua Buatsi's decision to join Virgil Hunter's gym