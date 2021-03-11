Frank Sanchez aims to be Cuba's first heavyweight champion and next targets a top-15 contender

Can Frank Sanchez be Cuba's first heavyweight champion?

Frank Sanchez is "well positioned" to fight for the WBO heavyweight championship if his unbeaten run can continue beyond a contender ranked in the top 15.

Sanchez aims to become the first heavyweight champion from Cuba and is part of the stable trained by Eddy Reynoso which includes Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez, Andy Ruiz Jr, Ryan Garcia and Oscar Valdez.

He is unbeaten in 13 fights and ranked at No 6 by the WBO, whose title is held by Anthony Joshua.

Frank Sanchez is undefeated in 17

"Frank has his eyes set on the WBO world title and has instructed my partner Lupe Valencia and I to do everything in our power to deliver that opportunity," his manager Mike Borao told Sky Sports.

"As a result, I keep in very close contact with WBO president Paco Valcarcel, Gustavo Miranda, and NABO director Diana Melendez.

"Frank will have his sixth WBO/NABO title fight in May, but remains very focused on the world title.

"Lupe and I are working very hard to keep Frank busy and a May return is likely. If Frank doesn't face a 'top 15' [opponent] it won't be for lack of effort. Lots of guys in the top 15 simply won't fight Frank."

Sanchez's training alongside the world's pound-for-pound No 1 is instrumental in his rise, Borao said.

"Frank is most definitely inspired by both Canelo and Eddy Reynoso.

"Canelo is the most successful boxer in the world and Eddy the most successful trainer.

"Frank is working hard to catch up to the greatness around him and will be very proud to deliver the Reynosos their first heavyweight championship and first heavyweight title for Cuba."

Frank Sanchez holds the NABO belt and is ranked No 6 with the WBO

The WBO title that Sanchez is targeting will be at stake in the proposed undisputed title fight between Joshua and Tyson Fury.

Oleksandr Usyk and Joe Joyce have begun negotiations to decide the WBO interim belt and earn a future shot at Joshua or Fury.

"We are waiting to see what happens between Usyk and Joyce," Borao said.

"If you check back to old Sky Sports interviews, I predicted some time ago that Usyk would become WBO champion.

"That prediction is looking good and Frank is well positioned to capitalise."