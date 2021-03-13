Tommy Fury dismisses Jake Paul as 'not legitimate' and says: 'That chapter has closed now'

Tommy Fury has dismissed Jake Paul's taunts

Tommy Fury has ended speculation that he could fight Jake Paul by saying "I've got no interest" and "I don’t see him as a real boxer".

The younger brother of Tyson Fury and the YouTuber-turned-boxer have gone back and forth over social media in a spat where they have challenged each other to a fight.

But Tommy Fury told Sky Sports: "He's a YouTuber who has done very well for himself but he's trying to gimmick the boxing. That's what I see from my end.

"I don't see him as a real, legitimate boxer. I don't see him as anything.

"If Tyson hadn't have brought it up, I would never have spouted his name.

"He's a YouTuber in America somewhere, I've got no interest.

"That chapter has closed now. I saw a Jake Paul interview where he said: 'The fight might be interesting one day'.

"If you want to fight, you want to fight. If you don't, you don't.

"I'd respect him more if he just said: 'Tommy is too advanced, he's been boxing all his life'.

"Just say that rather than say: 'The fight might happen'."

The surprise rivalry began when WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury sent a tweet suggesting they meet in the ring.

Paul then posted on social media: "You are Fury's little brother? If you want to do something don't let your brother do it for you."

That led Tommy Fury to don a blonde wig in mockery of Paul and reply: "Stick to your little YouTube, behind your little desk, and don't come over to this boxing world because you will get laid out in 30 seconds flat!"

Fury, aged 21, is a light-heavyweight prospect who has won each of his first five fights. Last month he knocked out Scott Williams.

Social media star Paul has won both of his pro boxing matches, against fellow YouTuber AnEsonGib and former basketball player Nate Robinson. He will next face former UFC fighter Ben Askren.

Tommy Fury told Sky Sports about Paul: "Let's have it right; he won't want to step in the ring with me. If I were him, I wouldn't either.

"Leave him to it. He's a man who doesn't want to fight. He just wants to cause ruffles on social media to get his name out there.

"If Jake ever wants to fight, he knows where I am.

"If he stops playing around with singers, YouTubers and UFC men who are wrestlers, not fighters, then give me a call!"