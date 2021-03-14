Marvin Hagler: Former undisputed middleweight champion dies aged 66
Death of 'Marvelous' Marvin Hagler, who was the undisputed middleweight champion of the world from 1980 to 1987, announced by his wife; Barry McGuigan among those in boxing to pay tributes
Former undisputed middleweight world champion 'Marvelous' Marvin Hagler has died at the age of 66, his wife announced on Saturday.
Hagler had ruled the division from 1980, but was dethroned following a controversial defeat by Sugar Ray Leonard in April 1987.
Kay Hagler wrote on the official Marvelous Marvin Hagler Fan Club Facebook page: "I am sorry to make a very sad announcement.
"Today unfortunately my beloved husband Marvelous Marvin passed away unexpectedly at his home here in New Hampshire."
Hagler won 62 of his 67 fights between 1973 and 1987 and is an inductee to the International Boxing Hall of Fame and World Boxing Hall of Fame.
Tributes came in from around the world of boxing, including from Barry McGuigan who once called him the greatest-ever middleweight.
Shocked and deeply saddened to hear of the passing of the incredible— Barry McGuigan (@ClonesCyclone) March 14, 2021
Marvellous Marvin Hagler. I’m honoured to have spent some amazing times with him. My heartfelt sympathies to his wife Kay and his family. Rest in Peace Champ 🙏🙏