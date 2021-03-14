Marvin Hagler: Former undisputed middleweight champion dies aged 66

'Marvelous' Marvin Hagler was an undisputed middleweight world champion

Former undisputed middleweight world champion 'Marvelous' Marvin Hagler has died at the age of 66, his wife announced on Saturday.

Hagler had ruled the division from 1980, but was dethroned following a controversial defeat by Sugar Ray Leonard in April 1987.

Kay Hagler wrote on the official Marvelous Marvin Hagler Fan Club Facebook page: "I am sorry to make a very sad announcement.

"Today unfortunately my beloved husband Marvelous Marvin passed away unexpectedly at his home here in New Hampshire."

Hagler ruled the middleweight boxing division throughout the 1980s

Hagler won 62 of his 67 fights between 1973 and 1987 and is an inductee to the International Boxing Hall of Fame and World Boxing Hall of Fame.

Tributes came in from around the world of boxing, including from Barry McGuigan who once called him the greatest-ever middleweight.